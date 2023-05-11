Seahawks sign first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Published May 11, 2023 12:47 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what the scene would’ve been like for Anthony Richardson if he had been available at No. 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Seahawks had picked him up.
The Seahawks have signed one of their two first-round picks.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come to terms on his first NFL contract. It will be a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.
Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver to come off the board when the Seahawks made him the 20th overall pick. They used the fifth overall selection to add cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Smith-Njigba, who missed most of his final season at Ohio State with a hamstring injury, is the second 2023 first-round pick to agree to his contract. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was the first to reach a deal.