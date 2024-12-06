 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign P Ty Zentner to practice squad

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:19 PM

Seattle’s kicking operation could look a little different on Sunday, as the Seahawks have added a punter to their practice squad.

Seattle announced on Friday that Ty Zentner has signed with the unit.

The team’s regular punter, Michael Dickson, is dealing with a back injury and has been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was not able to finish last week’s victory over the Jets with back spasms.

Zentner has played 10 games for the Texans, Titans, and Rams over the last two years. He downed three punts inside the 20 during Los Angeles’ 26-20 overtime victory over Seattle earlier this season.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks placed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters on practice squad IR.