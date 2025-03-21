 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign safety and special teamer D’Anthony Bell

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:58 PM

The Seahawks are adding some depth to their secondary and special teams.

D’Anthony Bell is signing a one-year deal in Seattle, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Bell was undrafted in 2022 and took a winding road to the NFL after playing football at four different colleges, but he proved himself once he made the Browns’ roster and started seven games at safety in three years in Cleveland while also becoming a core special teamer. Last year he played in all 17 games and was on the field for 9 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps and 85 percent of special teams plays.

In Seattle, Bell will have to compete to make the roster, but he’ll have a good chance of making it, and of making an impact in the kicking game.