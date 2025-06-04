 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign TE Mitch Van Vooren

  
Published June 4, 2025 03:42 PM

The Seahawks have added a potentially intriguing prospect at tight end.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that the club has signed undrafted rookie Mitch Van Vooren.

Van Vooren started his time in college as a track athlete, setting a school record in the 400-meter hurdles at Marquette. But he then transferred to St. Norbert College to play football for his last two years at the college level.

He was a first-team All-NACC selection in 2024, catching 33 passes for 510 yards with 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

Van Vooren attended Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Seattle waived undrafted rookie receiver Nate McCollum to make room for Van Vooren on the 90-man roster.