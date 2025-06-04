Seahawks sign TE Mitch Van Vooren

The Seahawks have added a potentially intriguing prospect at tight end.

Seattle announced on Wednesday that the club has signed undrafted rookie Mitch Van Vooren.

Van Vooren started his time in college as a track athlete, setting a school record in the 400-meter hurdles at Marquette. But he then transferred to St. Norbert College to play football for his last two years at the college level.

He was a first-team All-NACC selection in 2024, catching 33 passes for 510 yards with 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

Van Vooren attended Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Seattle waived undrafted rookie receiver Nate McCollum to make room for Van Vooren on the 90-man roster.