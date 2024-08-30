 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign Tyus Bowser to practice squad

  
Published August 30, 2024 01:11 PM

The Seahawks have added an edge rusher with ties to head coach Mike Macdonald to their practice squad.

The team announced the signing of Tyus Bowser on Friday. They also addd cornerback Faion Hicks to the practice squad.

Bowser was a 2017 second-round pick of the Ravens and he’s spent his entire professional career in Baltimore. Bowser had a career-high seven sacks in 2021, but tore his Achilles at the end of the season and was limited to nine games in 2022. A knee injury sidelined him for the 2023 season, so he didn’t see much of the field during Macdonald’s time as the defensive coordinator of the Ravens.

Hicks played two games for the Broncos in 2022. He’s also spent time with the Saints and Browns.