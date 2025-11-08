Seahawks sign WR Cody White to 53-man roster

The Seahawks have added a pair of wideouts to their roster for the second straight game.

Cody White’s stay is set to be longer this time. He was elevated on a temporary basis last week, but was signed to the 53-man roster this week.

Dareke Young was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Young was ruled out along with Jake Bobo on Sunday. Tory Horton is listed as doubtful and Cooper Kupp is listed as questionable, so the Seahawks also elevated Ricky White for the second game in a row.

Cody White had a 60-yard touchdown catch last Sunday night. He played 36 offensive snaps and Ricky White played seven while also seeing time on special teams.

The Seahawks also placed defensive tackle Jarran Reed on injured reserve, signed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off the practice squad and elevated linebacker Patrick O’Connell for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.