 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign WR Cody White to 53-man roster

  
Published November 8, 2025 06:07 PM

The Seahawks have added a pair of wideouts to their roster for the second straight game.

Cody White’s stay is set to be longer this time. He was elevated on a temporary basis last week, but was signed to the 53-man roster this week.

Dareke Young was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Young was ruled out along with Jake Bobo on Sunday. Tory Horton is listed as doubtful and Cooper Kupp is listed as questionable, so the Seahawks also elevated Ricky White for the second game in a row.

Cody White had a 60-yard touchdown catch last Sunday night. He played 36 offensive snaps and Ricky White played seven while also seeing time on special teams.

The Seahawks also placed defensive tackle Jarran Reed on injured reserve, signed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off the practice squad and elevated linebacker Patrick O’Connell for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.