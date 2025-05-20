Seahawks sign WR Nate McCollum

The Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

They signed undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Nate McCollum. Guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu was waived to make room for McCollum in Seattle.

McCollum was at Georgia Tech for three years before transferring to North Carolina for the last two seasons. He had 68 catches for 743 yards and a touchdown while in Chapel Hill and he had 75 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns in Atlanta.

The Seahawks now have five rookie wideouts on the roster. They drafted Tory Horton and Ricky White III before signing Montorie Foster Jr. and Tyrone Broden.