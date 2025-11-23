Seahawks stretch lead to 16-3 before halftime

The Titans produced the first points of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but the visiting team has done all of the other scoring.

Sam Darnold threw a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jason Myers made three field goals in three tries. The last of them came on the final play of the first half and sent the game into halftime with the Seahawks up 16-3.

The Seahawks will get the ball to open the third quarter, so they have a chance to put this game even more firmly in their control with a quick start to the second half.

Smith-Njigba has four catches for 86 yards as he looks to remain in a comfortable lead over the rest of the league in receiving yards. The Seahawks haven’t gotten much going on the ground thus far and getting that in order would help Seattle’s bid to run out the clock on a victory.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward led the team on a drive that ate up more than nine minutes to open the game, but the Titans opted not to go for a touchdown on fourth down and they haven’t come close to the end zone on their other possessions. Ward is 11-of-15 for 109 yards and he leads the team with 21 rushing yards, but five penalties and two sacks were drive killers during a half that needed more from the offense.