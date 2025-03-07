 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks tender TE Brady Russell as an exclusive rights free agent

  
Published March 7, 2025 12:35 PM

The Seahawks will hold onto tight end Brady Russell.

The team announced that they have tendered Russell as an exclusive rights free agent. With the tender in place, Russell will not be able to talk to other teams when free agency opens next week.

Russell has seen most of his playing time on special teams over his two seasons in Seattle. He has 17 tackles in 26 appearances for the team and has not caught any passes.

The Seahawks re-signed cornerback Josh Jobe earlier this week. They have to decide whether to tender wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker Josh Ross, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and wide receiver Cody White before the start of the new league year.