Seahawks tender TE Brady Russell as an exclusive rights free agent

The Seahawks will hold onto tight end Brady Russell.

The team announced that they have tendered Russell as an exclusive rights free agent. With the tender in place, Russell will not be able to talk to other teams when free agency opens next week.

Russell has seen most of his playing time on special teams over his two seasons in Seattle. He has 17 tackles in 26 appearances for the team and has not caught any passes.

The Seahawks re-signed cornerback Josh Jobe earlier this week. They have to decide whether to tender wide receiver Jaelon Darden, linebacker Josh Ross, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and wide receiver Cody White before the start of the new league year.