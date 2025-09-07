 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Seahawks up 10-7 over 49ers at halftime

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:32 PM

The 49ers stuck with kicker Jake Moody after a rough 2024 season, but he didn’t repay their confidence in the first half on Sunday.

Moody banged a 27-yard field goal off the upright late in the second quarter, which left the game tied 7-7 and gave the Seahawks a chance to drive for the lead before the end of the first half. Sam Darnold was able to bring his team into 49ers territory and ran out of bounds with seven seconds to play in the half to give Jason Myers a chance from 48 yards out.

Myers did his job better than his 49ers counterpart and the Seahawks lead 10-7 as a result.

Darnold was 7-of-11 for 72 yards in his first half as the team’s starting quarterback. Their two scoring drives covered 119 yards, but they had just 16 yards on their other three possessions.

Moody was 24-of-34 on field goals last season and the team will have to give serious thought to whether they want to give someone else a try in the job. The 49ers will also have to make do without tight end George Kittle, who was knocked out with a hamstring injury after scoring a touchdown early in the game.