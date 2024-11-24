Seahawks up 13-3 after Coby Bryant pick-six

The offense got the Seahawks the lead late in the first half against the Cardinals and the defense stretched it out in the third quarter.

Defensive back Coby Bryant snatched a Kyler Murray pass out of the air on a fourth down and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. Murray delivered the pass while being pressured by cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who blitzed inside and then pivoted quickly to chase down Murray as he rolled right looking for a receiver.

The Seahawks were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after Bryant did a Marshawn Lynch imitation on his way into the end zone and kicker Jason Myers missed the extended extra point.

That leaves the score 13-3 with under seven minutes to play in the third.