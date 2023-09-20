Seahawks waive OLB Tyreke Smith

The Seahawks made a number of moves Wednesday.

They waived second-year outside linebacker Tyreke Smith, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster. The Seahawks made Smith a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022.

He made his NFL debut in Week 2, playing nine snaps on defense and five on special teams and recording one tackle. Smith missed his rookie season with an injury.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports the team will fill the vacancy by signing tight end Brady Russell off the Eagles’ practice squad. Russell is an undrafted rookie from Colorado.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks made the signing of Artie Burns official. The veteran cornerback spent the first two weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Seattle placed rookie defensive end Mike Morris on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that kept him out last week.

The Seahawks also made changes to their practice squad, signing receiver Tyjon Lindsey and nose tackle Carl Davis and releasing receiver Matt Landers and cornerback Robert Rochell.