Seahawks waive QB Jaren Hall, three others

The Seahawks traded one quarterback over the weekend and they waived another one on Tuesday.

They announced that Jaren Hall has been dropped from the roster. Hall was a 2023 fifth-round pick by the Vikings and he signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad after being cut in Minnesota last year. He spent some time on the active roster, but saw no game action.

Hall made two starts as a rookie and went 13-of-20 for 168 yards and an interception.

Sam Howell was traded to Hall’s original team during the draft after third-round pick Jalen Milroe joined Sam Darnold and Drew Lock on the Seattle roster.

The Seahawks also waived linebacker Michael Dowell, center Michael Novitsky, and linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu.