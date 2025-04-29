 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks waive QB Jaren Hall, three others

  
Published April 29, 2025 02:33 PM

The Seahawks traded one quarterback over the weekend and they waived another one on Tuesday.

They announced that Jaren Hall has been dropped from the roster. Hall was a 2023 fifth-round pick by the Vikings and he signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad after being cut in Minnesota last year. He spent some time on the active roster, but saw no game action.

Hall made two starts as a rookie and went 13-of-20 for 168 yards and an interception.

Sam Howell was traded to Hall’s original team during the draft after third-round pick Jalen Milroe joined Sam Darnold and Drew Lock on the Seattle roster.

The Seahawks also waived linebacker Michael Dowell, center Michael Novitsky, and linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu.