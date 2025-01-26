Seahawks will hire Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have found their new offensive coordinator.

NFL Media reports that the team will hire Klint Kubiak to fill the spot on head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff. The Seahawks fired Ryan Grubb after one year in the role.

Kubiak spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans. He also had a one-year stint as the coordinator of the Vikings in 2021 and he spent time with the Broncos and 49ers in between those two gigs.

The Seahawks finished 18th in scoring during the 2024 season and they were 28th in rushing yards, which Macdonald suggested was an area where he wants the team to improve when he talked about the coordinator change after the season.