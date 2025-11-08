Seahawks will need new arrival Rashid Shaheed

The Seahawks have a pressing need for new receiver Rashid Shaheed.

The receiver, who arrived on Wednesday morning after a trade with the Seahawks, will likely see extensive playing time in his debut. Four Seahawks receivers have injury issues.

Veteran Cooper Kupp is questionable with heel and hamstring injuries. Also, Tony Horton (groin/shin) is doubtful and Jake Bobo (calf) and Dareke Young (hip) are out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

“He’s doing great,” coach Mike Macdonald said Friday regarding Shaheed, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “Just keep attacking it. . . . He’s done a great job so far, and the prep won’t stop until all the way through game time.”

Making the transition easier is the fact that Shaheed played for Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in New Orleans. And it’s not as if Shaheed needs to know the entire playbook.

“It’s different because you’re only learning the game-plan plays, so we have a plan for him,” Macdonald said. “But I can’t wait to see him play. He’s done a great job.”

Shaheed gives the Seahawks a deep threat who can force opposing defenses to cover every blade of grass, opening things up for others — like superstar Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

And it’s the kind of move that acknowledge the legitimacy of the 6-2 Seahawks to contend not just for a playoff berth but for a spot in the Super Bowl.