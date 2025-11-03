 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott confirms DE Michael Hoecht’s season-ending torn Achilles

  
Published November 2, 2025 08:43 PM

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that defensive end Michael Hoecht tore his Achilles on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a big loss,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Hoecht was injured on a non-contact play as his right leg gave out as he pushed off at the snap with 14:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. McDermott said Hoecht waved off the cart to stay on the sideline to watch the finish with his teammates.

Hoecht signed with the Bills as a free agent in the offseason but didn’t make his Buffalo debut until Week 8. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. (The Bills were off in Week 7.)

He totaled five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in two games.