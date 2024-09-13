Sean McDermott confirms Terrel Bernard will miss multiple weeks with pectoral injury

Linebacker Terrel Bernard’s pectoral injury is not season ending.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed what was reported earlier Friday: Bernard will miss multiple weeks with a strain.

The Bills continue to discuss whether to put Bernard on injured reserve, though that seems likely.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to be out multiple weeks,” McDermott said, via Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network. “We’re talking about whether or not it’s an IR conducive type of situation or not. I’m aware of the report, and we still have some internal conversations that we have to have to determine if it’s going to end up in IR or not.”

Bernard played 14 of Buffalo’s defensive snaps Thursday night before leaving with his injury. The team captain has 13 total tackles this season.

McDermott said he “would anticipate” Baylon Spector starting in Bernard’s stead. Spector played 62 snaps and totaled 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the win over the Dolphins.

The Bills did not need another injury at the position, with Matt Milano out after tearing his biceps in August.