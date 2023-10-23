Sean McDermott: I wish I could tell you why offense is starting slowly each week

The Bills continued an unwelcome trend on Sunday.

Josh Allen threw an interception on the first offensive play of the game and the Bills trailed 10-0 before their second offensive snap in New England. They would go on to score just three points in the first half and they’ve now scored a total of 10 points in the first halves of their last three games. They’ve found better footing late in each game, but they still lost to the Jaguars and Patriots because of how much of an advantage they gave away in the earliest moments of the game.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame press conference opened with a question about why the team has been so slow to get going offensively and he didn’t have a great answer to share.

“I wish I could tell you. I really do. I wish I could tell you,” McDermott said. “We talk about it. We talk about being more detailed, getting into a rhythm early, playing complementary football and all three phases working together. We haven’t been able to get into a good rhythm, obviously, in the first quarter. Let’s just start there. So, just overall, we’ve got find the answers there.”

The Bills also struggled offensively in their opening loss to the Jets, but scored 123 points in three straight wins that suggested they had found their groove. No one would make that suggestion now and the team’s fate in the second half of the season will be largely determined by their ability to get back on track.