Sean McDermott: Josh Allen “looked good” in Thursday’s practice after Wednesday’s DNP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not practice on Wednesday with a right shoulder injury, but was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

All appears to be on track for Allen to play on Sunday night against the Bengals, as head coach Sean McDermott said in an interview on WGR550 that Allen “looked good” during yesterday’s practice.

“I expect and know that he’s going to play and be in a good spot here,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Allen has been dealing with a shoulder issue for a few weeks but has been able to play through it.

Buffalo’s quarterback is currently leading the league with a 71.7 percent completion rate. Allen’s thrown for 2,165 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.