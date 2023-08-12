Sean McDermott lauds Damar Hamlin’s “remarkable” return

Bills safety Damar Hamlin played 24 snaps and made three tackles in Saturday’s preseason win over the Colts. The real victory came in just getting back on the field.

Hamlin, 25, played in a game — albeit a preseason game — for the first time since his on-field cardiac arrest in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

“What we just witnessed to me is remarkable,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said, via NFL Media. “It really is. It’s a true sign of a young man’s courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point. I know there’s a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith. Had a chance to communicate with Damar a little bit last night, and he assured me he was ready to go and was going to trust in his preparation and God, and I think that shows a lot about who he is.”

Hamlin’s return came 32 weeks after a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins resulted in commotio cordis for Ham, who lin required life-saving CPR. Doctors cleared Hamlin to return to football activities in April.

“When you step in between those lines, you’re putting yourself at risk by hesitating and reserving yourself,” Hamlin said. “So, I made the choice that I wanted to play, it wasn’t anybody else’s choice but mine, so making that choice, I know what comes with it. So when you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, I’m going to go with no hesitation. Because you can’t play this game like that, you’ll put yourself at more risk if you hesitate. I’m out there just not thinking twice, just playing my game how I was taught to play since I was my little brother’s age.”