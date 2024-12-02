Sean McDermott: No. 1 seed “next goal” for Bills

The Bills wrapped up the AFC East on Sunday night, but they still have things to play for in the final five weeks of the regular season.

Beating the 49ers moved the Bills to a 10-2 record, which is not good enough for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs are 11-1 and Buffalo needs to at least match their record in order to be the top seed in the conference once the playoffs are underway.

That’s something they have never attained with Sean McDermott as their head coach and McDermott set that as something to play for over the rest of the regular season after Sunday night’s rout of the 49ers.

“It’s probably the next goal for us is to position ourselves the best we can,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “We control a piece of that and then some of that we don’t. So, it’s really about our level of play every week, getting to the level it needs to be, and that usually puts you in a good spot one way or the other.”

The Bills have made the playoffs in seven of McDermott’s eight years as their head coach, but they have never been the No. 1 seed. Their win over the Chiefs gives them a tiebreaker edge, but they’ll need to keep winning in order to have a chance to finish in front of their longtime rivals from Kansas City.