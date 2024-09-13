Sean McDermott on James Cook’s three TDs: He just continues to grow and get better

There was no clearer sign that it was running back James Cook’s night to shine than the play the Bills called from the 1-yard-line midway through the second quarter on Thursday night.

Quarterback Josh Allen is usually called on to sneak the ball into the end zone, but the Bills opted to give the ball to the Miami native and he plunged in for his second touchdown of the game. Cook added a third on a 49-yard run later in the first half and he posted 95 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches before the night was out.

Cook had 103 yards in the opener and head coach Sean McDermott said after the 31-10 win that the arrow keeps pointing up for the third-year player.

“James just continues to grow and get better. He was one of our captains tonight, and it’s well deserved, right? So he’s from here, and I know it was important for him to play well,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

Cook became a major part of Buffalo’s offensive attack last year and the first two weeks of this season suggest he’s going to be playing an even bigger role moving forward.