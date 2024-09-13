 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott on James Cook’s three TDs: He just continues to grow and get better

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:01 AM

There was no clearer sign that it was running back James Cook’s night to shine than the play the Bills called from the 1-yard-line midway through the second quarter on Thursday night.

Quarterback Josh Allen is usually called on to sneak the ball into the end zone, but the Bills opted to give the ball to the Miami native and he plunged in for his second touchdown of the game. Cook added a third on a 49-yard run later in the first half and he posted 95 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches before the night was out.

Cook had 103 yards in the opener and head coach Sean McDermott said after the 31-10 win that the arrow keeps pointing up for the third-year player.

“James just continues to grow and get better. He was one of our captains tonight, and it’s well deserved, right? So he’s from here, and I know it was important for him to play well,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

Cook became a major part of Buffalo’s offensive attack last year and the first two weeks of this season suggest he’s going to be playing an even bigger role moving forward.