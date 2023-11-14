Sean McDermott was considering something “drastic,” and he’s done it

The Bills are now 5-5. In all, eleven AFC teams are currently at or above .500.

Over the final seven games, Buffalo plays the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Chiefs in Kansas City, the Cowboys, and the Dolphins in Miami.

If it’s going to take 10 or 11 wins to make it to the AFC playoff field, will Buffalo go 5-2 or 6-1 against those opponents? If they do, it will be documentary-worthy, regardless of what happens in the postseason.

If it’s going to happen, something needed to change. The firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is that change.

In his press conference after last night’s 24-22 loss to the Broncos, coach Sean McDermott made it clear that something was coming.

“I think I need a little bit of time here just to assess that,” McDermott told reporters in response to the question of whether something “drastic” needs to happen. “Obviously, I’m not real happy right now so, you know, I’ll evaluate that or the next 24 hours and see where it takes us.”

It was an ominous remark. For good reason.

Still, what can be done? The next train — in the form of the Jets’ defense — is already on the track and arriving in only five days. How much better can things be by Sunday?

That’s to be determined. Regardless, today’s news is an about-face for McDermott, who said he wasn’t considering a change at offensive coordinator after the Week 9 loss to the Bengals. Said McDermott last night about Dorsey, “I’m confident, but I believe we can be better at the same time.”

Quarterback Josh Allen, while obviously in zero danger of getting benched, could be in line for some hard coaching under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“I think he’s played well at times and then at times he hasn’t,” McDermott said of Allen. “You can’t turn the ball over, so we’ve got to figure that out.”

If they don’t figure that out, Dorsey won’t be the last change. He’ll be the first. And, eventually, McDermott will be joining Dorsey as former employees of the Bills.