Sean McDermott: We have to turn over every stone to figure out injury issues

Sunday’s most surprising result came in Miami when the Dolphins jumped out to a 16-0 halftime lead on the Bills and remained in control throughout a 30-13 win.

There were issues on both sides of the ball for Buffalo in the loss and it didn’t help that there were missing pieces all over the roster. Injuries left the defense without players like Ed Oliver, Michael Hoecht, A.J. Epenesa, Taron Johnson, and Christian Benford while tight end Dalton Kincaid and defensive end Landon Jackson were added to the list during the game.

After the loss, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that “we’ll never use injuries as an excuse,” but acknowledged that they’ve had to go deep to find players at some spots and said the team needs to find out if there’s a way to improve the health situation now and in the future.

“We do need to look to continue turning over every stone to figure out why this is happening. I feel like it’s happened quite a bit year to year. This year is probably as much as I’ve been around,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know what it is. I really don’t. But we’ve got to figure that piece out pretty quickly here, and then year to year.”

There may be some long-term work to do on the injury front, but the short term has the team missing a number of talented players and there’s not much to do to augment the roster now that the trade deadline has passed. That will make figuring out how to maximize the players on hand an even bigger priority for McDermott and the coaching staff over the final eight weeks of the season.