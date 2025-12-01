 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott: We’ll see where things go with Joey Bosa’s hamstring

  
Published December 1, 2025 04:16 PM

Bills defensive end Joey Bosa came up with one of the biggest plays in Sunday’s win over the Steelers when he forced an Aaron Rodgers fumble on the first play of the third quarter, but his outlook for Week 14’s game against the Bengals is uncertain.

Bosa limped off the field later in the second half and head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. McDermott said, via multiple reporters, that “we’ll see where that goes” in terms of his availability this week.

Cornerback Christian Benford recovered Rodgers’ fumble and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Bills a lead they would not surrender. It was Bosa’s fifth sack and fifth forced fumble of the year.

McDermott said that left tackle Dion Dawkins remains in the concussion protocol. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Terrel Bernard, right tackle Spencer Brown, and wide receiver Josh Palmer are all improving after missing Sunday’s game with an injury.