Sean McDermott: We’ll see where things go with Joey Bosa’s hamstring

Bills defensive end Joey Bosa came up with one of the biggest plays in Sunday’s win over the Steelers when he forced an Aaron Rodgers fumble on the first play of the third quarter, but his outlook for Week 14’s game against the Bengals is uncertain.

Bosa limped off the field later in the second half and head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. McDermott said, via multiple reporters, that “we’ll see where that goes” in terms of his availability this week.

Cornerback Christian Benford recovered Rodgers’ fumble and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Bills a lead they would not surrender. It was Bosa’s fifth sack and fifth forced fumble of the year.

McDermott said that left tackle Dion Dawkins remains in the concussion protocol. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, linebacker Terrel Bernard, right tackle Spencer Brown, and wide receiver Josh Palmer are all improving after missing Sunday’s game with an injury.