Sean McVay doesn’t see the Rams adding players in trades

The Rams traded wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Falcons this week and they dealt running back Cam Akers to the Vikings earlier in the season, but they’ve been more associated with the other side of in-season deals for most of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the team.

McVay does not expect to find the Rams on that side of things leading up to the October 31 trade deadline. The Rams brought in a slew of rookies as they remade their roster this offseason and McVay’s response to a question about the Rams being buyers suggests they will be remaining on that path.

“No, we don’t really have the availability,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t know — you kind of have to have some resources and different things like that for those to be options, So I don’t know that those conversations will be as prevalent as maybe in years past.”

The Rams own their 2024 first-round pick, which would be the first they’ve made since 2016, along with most of their other picks. At 2-3, there’s little reason for the Rams to think that there’s a deal involving them that will make a big enough difference to their fate to pull the trigger.