nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?
nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Sean McVay expects Tutu Atwell to be ready to play Sunday vs. Panthers

  
Published November 24, 2025 12:24 PM

The Rams’ already stellar passing game should have another target on Sunday against the Panthers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters today that wide receiver Tutu Atwell will practice this week and should be off injured reserve and on the active roster to play on Sunday.

McVay said Atwell, who hasn’t played since October 19 because of a hamstring injury, appears to be “ready to roll” this week.

Atwell has only caught four passes this season, but he has big play ability: His 88-yard touchdown in Week Four against the Colts was the longest passing play in the NFL this season, and two of his other three catches went for more than 30 yards. The Rams are adding another playmaker when Atwell comes back.