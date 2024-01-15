Sean McVay: I’m happy for Jared Goff

Rams coach Sean McVay says he’s happy for Jared Goff, the quarterback he coached for four seasons, traded away to Detroit, and lost to on Sunday night.

McVay said after the game that he was impressed with Goff both in the way he played against the Rams’ defense, and in the way he has grown as a quarterback in his three seasons in Detroit.

“Jared was really efficient,” McVay said. “You can see the command he has. I think there’s a lot made of it, but I’m really happy for him. Obviously we wanted to come away with the win, but he’s done a great job. I think the grit, the resilience, and the way he’s done his thing here over the last three years, I’m happy for Jared, and I certainly am appreciative of the four years we had together.”

The Rams will never regret trading Goff and two first-round picks for Matthew Stafford, given that Stafford won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams. But Goff is showing that the Lions made the right move.