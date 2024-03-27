Sean McVay looking forward to the strategic challenges of the new kickoff rule

Rams head coach Sean McVay has long been known as an innovative offensive thinker, and he’s looking forward to some innovation on special teams this year.

McVay said he likes the challenge presented by the new kickoff rule, which is going to result in a lot more returns, and new schemes on special teams.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of things that we learn in the midst of it,” McVay said. “As we start to figure out, schematically, how does that affect and influence the outcome of games? What does that do in terms of those 10 to 12 plays now that will be more prevalent, depending upon the approach.”

McVay credited the league’s special teams coordinators for getting together to discuss the pros and cons of kickoff rule changes and help the league agree on an improvement.

“It’s been a great job by our special teams coordinators in this league,” McVay said. “Presenting the proposal that they came up with, that is largely influenced from what the XFL has done. I think it’s important. You want to be able to keep the foot in the game and so there’s been a real conscientious effort to try to be able to do that.”