Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford did a good job today

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced for the first time during training camp on Monday, with the team noting that he was a full participant in an hour-long practice.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford looked good practicing, but added that he doesn’t have any further updates.

“It was good to be able to have Matthew out there. He did a good job today,” McVay said. “I think there was a lot of intended information, but there’s no updates. We’re going to keep it a day, and really, a week at a time. But it’s great to be able to see him out there today, and we’ll see how this afternoon goes and tomorrow.”

McVay did not share what the rest of the week would be like when it comes to Stafford’s practice schedule.

“We’re getting a grasp of this. He’s doing everything in his power,” McVay said, via Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News. “It’s a very fluid situation that demands flexibility.”

McVay also would not go into a level of confidence for Stafford being ready for the opener.

“I think that would be putting the cart way before the horse,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I thought he did a good job today.”

Stafford, 37, had not practiced in training camp until Monday as he’s been dealing with a disc issue in his back.