Sean McVay: My final play call was poor, I’m sick that I put our players in that spot

Rams coach Sean McVay put Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers on himself for the call he made on the last play of the game.

McVay called a run into the line on fourth-and-1 at the 49ers’ 11-yard line with 3:41 remaining in overtime, and the 49ers were ready for it and stopped it for no gain.

“Bad call. Bad call by me,” McVay said. “It was a poor decision by me right there.”

McVay said he didn’t consider kicking a field goal to tie the game.

“No. In hindsight I wish I would have, but we came in here to try to win the football game,” McVay said. “That wasn’t even thought, but the play selection was very poor. I’m sick right now because I put our players in a shitty spot.”

McVay said there were better plays he could have called and he was kicking himself for what he went with.

“My job is to try to put our players in successful situations,” McVay said. “That wasn’t it right there.”

That was the call that ended the game, with the 49ers holding on to win 26-23.