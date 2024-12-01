Sean McVay on Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown: He demands respect, guys will follow his lead

The Bears installed Thomas Brown as their interim head coach after firing Matt Eberflus on Friday and one of Brown’s former bosses thinks he’s well suited for his new role.

Brown spent three years as a running backs coach, tight ends coach, and assistant head coach on Sean McVay’s staff with the Rams and McVay was asked about Brown during his Friday press conference. McVay said Brown, who was bumped up to call offensive plays a few weeks ago, is different from others in the league because of “the competitiveness, the spirit, and the never-say-die attitude” that he brings to the job.

“Well, I know that he’s always been a guy that’s had an incredible command,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s been a great competitor. He kind of demands respect from people that he’s around just by the way that he carries himself. Anytime these things come up . . . and I think even Thomas did a great job of handling it when he got the opportunity to be the OC. He’s done a great job, obviously, but it’s unique in which the circumstances have come about but he’s going to attack it. I think guys will follow his lead.”

The Rams and Bears already played this season, so McVay won’t get the chance to match wits with Brown in his new role. If Brown is as successful as McVay thinks he can be, they may get the chance to face off in the future.