Sean McVay: Puka Nacua should be able to play Sunday vs. 49ers

The Rams should have one of their best players for Sunday’s 2025 rematch with the 49ers.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Puka Nacua’s rib scans came back clean and, barring a setback, he should be fine to play in Week 10.

Nacua had to exit last Sunday’s win over the Saints after taking a hit when converting a fourth down on a jet sweep.

McVay had said after the win over the Saints that Nacua likely could have come back in the game if necessary.

Nacua caught seven passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and had the 3-yard run where he was injured.

In seven games this year, Nacua has 61 catches for 711 yards with three touchdowns.

Nacua is set to be limited in practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Darious Williams (shoulder) is also set to be limited in Wednesday’s practice but should be able to plain Sunday.

The Rams’ full injury report with practice statuses will be released later in the day.