Other PFT Content
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sean McVay says Puka Nacua is OK, could’ve come back in with ribs injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 07:27 PM

Rams receiver Puka Nacua exited Sunday’s contest due to injury but should be OK going forward.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his postgame press conference that he thinks Nacua is going to be good.

He got his ribs,” McVay said. “He could’ve come back in the game, but we kind of had command, felt like it was the smart thing [to rest him]. He could’ve come back in, but we kind of erred on the side of caution. Other guys stepped up and did a really nice job.”

Nacua exited the contest in the third quarter after converting on fourth-and-1 with a jet sweep.

He finished the game with seven catches for 95 yards with a 39-yard touchdown. He also had the one 3-yard carry.

Nacua and the Rams will play the division-rival 49ers on the road in Week 10.