Sean McVay says Puka Nacua is OK, could’ve come back in with ribs injury

Rams receiver Puka Nacua exited Sunday’s contest due to injury but should be OK going forward.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his postgame press conference that he thinks Nacua is going to be good.

“He got his ribs,” McVay said. “He could’ve come back in the game, but we kind of had command, felt like it was the smart thing [to rest him]. He could’ve come back in, but we kind of erred on the side of caution. Other guys stepped up and did a really nice job.”

Nacua exited the contest in the third quarter after converting on fourth-and-1 with a jet sweep.

He finished the game with seven catches for 95 yards with a 39-yard touchdown. He also had the one 3-yard carry.

Nacua and the Rams will play the division-rival 49ers on the road in Week 10.