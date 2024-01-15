Sean McVay: So proud of this team, they helped me find my way again

After the Rams wrapped up a 5-12 season in 2022, head coach Sean McVay took some time to contemplate his future before ultimately deciding to return for another season on the sideline.

That was the first step toward a big rebound for the Super Bowl LVI champs. The Rams would go 10-7 and advance to Sunday night’s playoff game in Detroit, but they won’t advance any further as the Lions’ 24-23 loss dropped the curtain on their season.

McVay announced before the game that he will be back for another season and his postgame comments at Sunday’s press conference were focused on how this year’s team helped him rediscover the things that he loves about coaching.

“I’m so proud of this football team,” McVay said. “And the finality of it is still kind of — it doesn’t totally resonate. But man did I learn a lot and really appreciate this group. They helped me find my way again and how much I love this and love the people that I’m around. It’s certainly always about people. These players, these coaches.”

McVay said “there’s a lot of things that we can build on” from this season, but said that the low expectations for this year’s team coming into the season shows “the preseason stuff doesn’t mean shit” and that the Rams will have to earn it all over again next season. McVay’s renewed enthusiasm for the job should help that effort.