Sean McVay: Stetson Bennett is “doing really well”

Before Week 2, the Rams placed rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett on the non-football injury/illness list. Coach Sean McVay offered no details at the time as to why Bennett was exiting the roster.

On Saturday, McVay likewise provided no details. However, he gave a general update on Bennett when asked whether McVay has stayed in touch with him.

“I have, yeah and he’s doing really well, which I was really encouraged to be able to hear,” McVay told reporters. “I’m not really sure on a timetable with anything and so that’s been the good thing. I got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good and that was really cool to hear.”

Bennett is required to miss at least four games while on NFI. The Rams selected the former Georgia quarterback in round four of the 2023 draft.