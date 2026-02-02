Sean McVay: We’ve got great candidates in-house for next offensive coordinator

The Rams lost their offensive coordinator to a division rival, with Mike LaFleur getting hired as Cardinals head coach over the weekend.

This doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, as Los Angeles’ staff has produced several head coaches since Sean McVay took over in 2017. But with LaFleur headed to the desert, Los Angeles will still need to replace him.

While the Rams have to follow the Rooney Rule, the team’s next OC could already be in the building.

“I did think that this was something that could occur, so we’ve got great candidates in-house,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Based on the rules and I think what is the appropriate thing, are you going to do an extensive search to really just dive into what’s going to be the best way to bring in new people that help us continue to build and grow towards where we want to go?”

The obvious internal candidate would be passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who was reportedly a finalist to become Cleveland’s head coach — a job that ultimately went to former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Scheelhaase has been with L.A. since 2024 after a long stint with Iowa State. He served as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to pass game coordinator in 2025.

While McVay will likely retain play-calling duties, whoever becomes Los Angeles’ next offensive coordinator is likely to get some looks for a head coaching position in the future.