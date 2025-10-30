Sean McVay won’t rule out more trades for the Rams

The Rams recently traded with the Titans for cornerback Roger McCreary. Is that the end of the deals the 5-2 team makes as the trade deadline approaches?

“I wouldn’t say no,” McVay told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not something that we’ve really talked about. I think if certain opportunities arise that you feel like give you a chance to be able to significantly upgrade your football team, but I feel really good about our group and the growth that I still think can be had from us in spite of doing some good things. That’s really in all three phases. It hasn’t been something that we’ve really talked about, but I certainly would never rule that out.”

The key words are “significantly upgrade.” Which implies that, if a move is made, it would be a fairly big one.

Four years ago, the Rams traded with the Broncos for linebacker Von Miller. That was a significant upgrade, and it helped propel the Rams to a Super Bowl win.

The 2025 Rams currently have a solid roster. But every team has areas where they can get better. For the Rams, the offensive line could benefit from a boost. And the receiving corps is thin behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Still, even without any further moves, the Rams are positioned to be a factor down the stretch.