Sean Payton: Bo Nix is confident in his preparation, won’t be discouraged easily

Through two games, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has looked like a rookie.

The No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft rushed for a touchdown in Week 1 but has not yet thrown for one. After recording 138 passing yards in his first game, he threw for 246 in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

But head coach Sean Payton said in his Monday news conference that Nix’s demonstrated ability to overcome adversity in his extensive college experience has prepared him “a lot” for being able to improve in the NFL.

“He’s been through the fire storm, if you will,” Payton said, via transcript from the team. “You’re better prepared, you’re better served when it comes around again. By no means, we’re not in that position right now.

“Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability, and is not going to be discouraged easily.”

Payton noted that he thought Nix “processed pretty quickly” during Sunday’s game and “got into some of his progressions really well.”

“I felt like we saw steps, and again, I think someone asked me after the game relative to his confidence, I feel a confident player. I think from that standpoint, I’m encouraged.”

Overall, Nix has completed 60 percent of his throws for 384 yards with four picks in two games. He’s averaging 5.0 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 51.0.