Sean Payton: Courtland Sutton is everything you want in a pro

The Broncos reached an agreement with Courtland Sutton on a contract extension this week, as the receiver is now under contract with the club through 2029.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean Payton spoke highly of Sutton in his press conference.

“No. 1, I mean, he epitomizes what we’re looking for, and then you match that with his play,” Payton said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “I mean, just each box you’re checking — leadership, work ethic. I’m excited for him and for the club. Sometimes they take a little bit of time, but I think throughout the process, there was never that feeling like it wasn’t going to get done. It was just a matter of when.”

Payton added that Sutton has done well in leading younger players on the roster.

“If he didn’t say a word, the young guys watch his preparation and his work ethic. But yet, obviously his experience with all of those players — but it really starts with his preparation in here [the building] onto the field. He’s everything you want in a pro.”

Sutton, 29, was a Broncos second-round pick in 2018. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, catching 81 passes for 1,081 yards with eight touchdowns in 17 games.