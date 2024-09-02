 Skip navigation
Sean Payton downplays Courtland Sutton trade rumors

  
Published September 2, 2024 01:04 PM

At times during the offseason, receiver Courtland Sutton seemed to be hoping for a trade, or a new contract. He agreed to a new deal that added some incentives, but nothing else.

And while all seems to be well, reports recently surfaced of the 49ers wanting to acquire Sutton for a third-round pick, if they had traded receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

On Monday, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about the trade chatter.

“I’m going to say in the last three months, there have been multiple teams call about Courtland,” Payton told reporters. “He’s a good football player. It’s a little bit of a stretch relative to the specifics. I read the same thing you read, and I would say we didn’t get nearly as far down the road as what may have been reported. It’s insignificant. For me to comment on every call that comes in to [General Manager] George [Paton] or myself would be ludicrous.”

Sutton is under contract through 2025. He’s due to earn a base salary of $13 million this year, and $13.5 million next year. He also has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses for each season.