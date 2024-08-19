Sean Payton: “Encouraging” to see Tim Patrick score a touchdown

Bo Nix took another step toward winning the Broncos starting quarterback job on Sunday by going 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Packers and another member of the team also took a significant step in his NFL career.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick was on the receiving end of Nix’s touchdown pass, which marked his first score since Week 15 of the 2021 season. Patrick tore his ACL in August 2022 and his Achilles last summer, so it’s been a hard road back to the end zone for the wideout.

After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that “it’s quiet, it’s lonely, everything goes on, it’s difficult” to go through what Patrick has gone through the last couple of years and that made the touchdown all the sweeter.

“You can really go back historically and then try to find players that have been out for two years, and it’s tough,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “It’s a long time in this sport. So when he has a moment like that or when he has a practice where you see him getting back to form, it’s encouraging.”

Patrick said he’s “not just trying to be a feel-good story” and feels like he’s going to be “way better” once he fully gets his legs back, so there may be even bigger things to come for the wideout in the fall.