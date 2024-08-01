 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: I like Bo Nix’s progress

  
Published August 1, 2024 10:22 AM

The Broncos’ quarterback competition has been front and center at training camp this week.

Tuesday saw the team make the first change to the way they are doling out reps since the start of camp. They had been cycling first-team reps between Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson, but they dropped Wilson from the rotation.

Given Wilson’s past performance, he was always seen as a long shot to beat out the others and the big question for Broncos head coach Sean Payton has always been how long he’ll wait to make Nix, this year’s first-round pick, the No. 1 guy. Payton hasn’t offered an answer to that question, but did say Nix did “pretty well” with his turn to play with the starters on Wednesday.

“I like his progress,” Payton said, via the team’s website.

The preseason gets underway for the Broncos next week and a good performance for Nix in Indianapolis will add to the pressure to make him the choice for Week One against the Seahawks.