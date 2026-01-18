Sean Payton: Jarrett Stidham will be ready to go and ready for the moment

Broncos coach Sean Payton says he has complete confidence that quarterback Jarrett Stidham can and will play well when he starts the AFC Championship Game in place of the injured Bo Nix.

Payton said the Broncos know what kind of player Stidham is because of “our three years watching him, day in and day out,” and that even though Stidham hasn’t thrown a single pass in either of the last two seasons, he’ll be ready next weekend.

“He will be ready to go and ready for the moment,” Payton said.

Payton said every coach who has worked with Stidham has come away impressed. Payton said past coaches like Bill Belichick, who drafted Stidham in New England, and Josh McDaniels, who coached him with both the Patriots and Raiders, have thought highly of Stidham.

“I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England, and then I know how McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Las Vegas,” Payton said.

Payton noted that backup quarterbacks have won Super Bowls before, citing Jeff Hostetler with the 1990 Giants and Nick Foles with the 2017 Eagles. Payton believes Stidham could be next.