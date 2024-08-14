Sean Payton on his QBs: I’m encouraged; I like what I’m seeing

The Broncos still haven’t named a starter for the season opener.

Although it’s going to be a surprise if first-round pick Bo Nix isn’t the opening day starter, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham have made it a true competition.

The three quarterbacks were a combined 29 of 41 for 279 yards with one touchdown, no sacks and an interception in a 34-30 preseason win over the Colts last week.

“I’m encouraged. I like what I’m seeing,’’ Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I like where we’re at right now, and that’s encouraging for our team. Because when that [position is] unsettled and maybe not as far along, then there’s a lot of things you can do well, and yet the team sees there’s a ceiling on what you can do.”

Nix played four possessions, and the Broncos scored on all four as he went 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“Decision-making was good,’’ Payton said. “I felt he was comfortable in the pocket. Thought his [pass] locations were good. You know, the No. 1 thing to do at quarterback is lead your team. And we scored.’’

Stidham was 4-of-7 for 37 yards and an interception, which was a result of running back Samaje Perine bobbling a pass that should have been a completion.

Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards while engineering two touchdown drives with the third unit.

“I felt his reps in the game were really good,’’ Payton said. “No. 1 there’s a poise, because he’s been there. And then I felt like he was real comfortable. We were in and out of the huddle; there was no clock issue. All of that was smooth. But then his decision-making and he’s aggressive. I like that he’s going to take shots. He’s got a good live arm. I thought he had a real good game.’’

Nix will work with the first team, Stidham the second team and Wilson again with the third string this week against the Packers.