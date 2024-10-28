Sean Payton on Panthers: That’s not a good offense, we’ll see a lot better teams

Broncos coach Sean Payton says there’s nothing all that impressive about today’s 28-14 win over the Panthers.

Asked after today’s game about the way his defensive played, Payton said their success was less about what they did than what the Panthers’ offense can’t do.

“I said this, it’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. So we expected that, and we’re going to see a lot better teams,” Payton said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Payton is 100 percent correct that the Panthers are not a good offense and the Broncos will play much better teams. But it’s still surprising to see an NFL head coach speak so bluntly about an opponent. NFL coaches usually try hard not to say anything that could be viewed as inflammatory or bulletin-board material, but Payton feels comfortable saying whatever he wants about a Panthers team that hasn’t earned much respect around the NFL and wasn’t shown much respect by Payton.