Sean Payton on Quinn Bailey: Looks like he fractured his ankle

Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered an update on the injury suffered by offensive lineman Quinn Bailey on Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey was placed in an air cast and loaded into an ambulance after injuring his leg at practice. That response suggested a serious injury and Payton said that was the case when he opened up his post-practice training camp.

“It looks like he fractured his ankle, that was definitely apparent,” Payton said. “I’m not sure of the timeline relative to surgery. It’s always tough to see and be a part of when you’re at a practice. Sometimes the bitter reality of our game, he was having a real good camp.”

Bailey has appeared in 31 games for the Broncos over the last five seasons and it looks like it will be 2025 before he’ll have a chance to add to that total.