Carissa Moore
Hometown Hopefuls: Carissa Moore on ‘breathing life’ into Hawaii’s surfing legacy
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow's injury, Purdy's outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean Payton on Tim Patrick: It looks like an Achilles injury

  
Published July 31, 2023 03:00 PM

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick’s return from last year’s torn ACL hit a major obstacle on Monday.

Patrick had to be carted off the field at training camp after suffering a non-contact injury to his lower left leg. Head coach Sean Payton didn’t share any confirmed diagnosis of the injury, but he did say it looks like a serious one for the wideout.

“Hopefully, we get some good news but it appears it’s his left Achilles,’' Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Payton said “it’s always difficult” to see a player get injured like that and it’s doubly true of Patrick as he may be looking at having a second straight season completely wiped out by injury.