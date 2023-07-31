Tim Patrick injured, carted off at Broncos practice

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
FMIA - Hamlin.jpg
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bryankim_230731.jpg
Kim reflects on ‘surreal’ U.S. Junior Amateur win
nbc_golf_gc_sirakciganda_230731.jpg
LPGA entering ‘exciting era’ as new stars emerge
nbc_nas_pod_rfk_230731.jpg
Is RFK Racing the best Ford team right now?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tim Patrick injured, carted off at Broncos practice

  
Published July 31, 2023 01:17 PM

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick missed last season after tearing his ACL in an August practice and he went down with another injury on Monday.

According to reports from Broncos camp, Patrick went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills. Trainers looked at Patrick’s lower left leg before he was helped onto a cart to go inside for further evaluation. Patrick was spotted using crutches to go into the building after his cart ride.

Patrick was reported to be visibly upset and threw his helmet after the injury.

Patrick had 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first four seasons with the Broncos. He and the team will be hoping for news that allows him to add to those totals this season.