Tim Patrick injured, carted off at Broncos practice

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick missed last season after tearing his ACL in an August practice and he went down with another injury on Monday.

According to reports from Broncos camp, Patrick went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills. Trainers looked at Patrick’s lower left leg before he was helped onto a cart to go inside for further evaluation. Patrick was spotted using crutches to go into the building after his cart ride.

Patrick was reported to be visibly upset and threw his helmet after the injury.

Patrick had 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first four seasons with the Broncos. He and the team will be hoping for news that allows him to add to those totals this season.