Sean Payton on Tom Brady: “It doesn’t concern me. . . . He covers NFC games.”

Three years ago, Sean Payton and Tom Brady became linked by the Dolphins’ effort to get them to join forces in South Florida. Now, they’re involved with AFC West rivals.

Regarding the topic of the moment, Payton shrugged at Brady’s dual role as Fox broadcaster and Raiders minority owner.

“It doesn’t concern me,” Payton told reporters on Wednesday. “I understand he’s part ownership with a division opponent. I get that. Then he covers games. He covers NFC games. That doesn’t bother me.”

It would be different if Brady worked for CBS, and if he were sniffing around the Broncos as part of his day job.

In theory, all Sunday afternoon games can now land with either CBS or Fox. If/when the Broncos land on Fox’s “America’s Game of the Week” and Brady is on the field for pregame warmups, don’t be surprised if Payton keeps his players and assistant coaches in the locker room for as long as possible.

Just like his mentor, Bill Parcells, used to do.